Naomi Chandler
Naomi Chandler

New Hudson, MI - Mrs. Naomi Chandler, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Naomi was born in Franklin County, VA to Daniel and Francis Radford. She married Dayle Chandler and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents and 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Naomi is survived by her children, Edwin (Kathleen) Chandler and Tonya (Douglas) Goodwillie, grandchildren, Christina (William) Goodmyer, Melinda (Matthew) Born, Brittany (Erik) Ringo, Amanda Chandler and Ashley Goodwillie, great-grandchildren, Grayson Born, Stefan Born and Sarah Ringo, and sisters, Ethel Cox and Ann Akers and many extended relatives and friends. Graveside services for Naomi Chandler will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Family and friends should gather at the Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 2155 Compton Road, 45231, for the procession. Online condolences can be left at www.AMGFuneralHome.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
