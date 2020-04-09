Resources
Latonia - Naomi Wolf, 92, of Latonia, formerly of Taylor Mill, passed away Friday April 3, 2020. Naomi was a retired supervisor with Western & Southern Life Insurance Company. She was a member of Staffordsburg United Methodist Church, Independence Senior Center and loved to travel. She was preceded in death by her brother George Wolf and sister Marjorie Gray.

Survived by her sister Virginia (the late Curtis) Noem of Independence and many nieces and nephews

Services will be private with interment at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA is serving the family. For online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
