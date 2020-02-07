Services
Licking, MO - In the afternoon of February 5, 2020, Narcissus Bowling of Licking Missouri died at the age of 100. She was born to James Isom Jones and Vicey Turner Jones of Cold Hollow, KY. Residing in Fort Wright, KY for over 50 years she never let a soul into her home leave hungry and always kept a beautiful garden. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James Bowling. She was a homemaker and mother to 5 surviving children: Joyce Bowling Hutchens, James David Bowling, Wayne Bowling, Calvin Bowling, and GW Lane Bowling. Narcissus was also survived by her many grandchildren: Michelle, Becky, James David Jr., Jessica, Jamie, Dakota, David, Tony, Brad, Derrick, Brittany, Nicholas, GW Lane Jr., Katrina, Jenny, Adam, Ashley and her over 20 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 9th from 4 to 8 pm at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US HWY 42 Florence, KY 41042. Funeral Service will take place on Monday, February 10th at 11 am also at Stith Funeral Home in Florence. Burial to follow at Highland Heights Cemetery, Fort Wright, KY. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
