Natalie F. Miller
Cincinnati - Natalie F. Miller (nee Torbeck), beloved wife of the late William J. Miller, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 90. Loving mother of Connie (Thomas) Schoofs, Jennifer LaMond, William Miller, Jr., Debbie (Robert) Williford and Jeff Miller. Beloved grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 14. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, September 14, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Gertrude, Cincinnati, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
