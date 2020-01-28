Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Monfort Heights United Methodist Church
3682 W. Fork Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
Monfort Heights United Methodist Church
3682 W. Fork Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Monfort Heights United Methodist Church
3682 W. Fork Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Dennison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan "Denny" Dennison

Add a Memory
Nathan "Denny" Dennison Obituary
Nathan "Denny" Dennison

Green Twp. - Nathan "Denny" Dennison. Beloved husband of Mary Dennison for 65 years. Devoted father of Bill "Seg" (Denise) Dennison. Cherished grandfather of Sarah (Josh) Williams and Rachael Hunt. Loving great-grandfather of Daniel, Brayden, Dakota, and Ryder. Dear uncle of Angela (Ron) Crotzer. Also survived by many other precious nieces & nephews. Nathan passed away on January 26, 2020 at the age of 95 years. WWII Navy Veteran. Member of the E.T. Carson Masonic Lodge #598 F & AM. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31st from 9 AM until time of the Masonic Service at 10:30 AM at the Monfort Heights United Methodist Church, 3682 W. Fork Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45247. Funeral will immediately follow at 11 AM at the church. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to Monfort Heights United Methodist Church or to . Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -