Natilla Benjamin
Alexandria - Natilla Benjamin, age 81 of Alexandria, KY and former resident of Totz, KY, passed from this life at her residence on Friday, April 05, 2019. She was born in Harlan County, KY on August 02, 1937 to John Parker and Martha Marie Wilmot Brown. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Luther Clayton Hill; parents, John and Martha Brown; son, Johnny Hill; and several siblings. She is survived by her husband, Barry Benjamin; son, Lonnie (Teresa) Hill; daughter-in-law, Brenda Hill; sister, Zelda Causey; brothers, Carmen (Linda) Brown, Bill (Roxanne) Brown, and Walter (Diane) Brown; granddaughters, Brandi (Tim) Bailey and Megan (Ronnie) Whitehead; grandsons, Josh (Stephanie) Harrison and Lonnie (Melodie) Hill, Jr.; great-granddaughters, Cheyenne and Kayla; great-grandsons, Aiken and Braxton; great-great grandson, Jonathan; and a host of other family and friends.Funeral services were held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Tri City Funeral Home, Benham, KY. Interment was in the Totz Cemetery, Totz, KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 12, 2019