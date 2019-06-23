|
|
Navy Veteran - Florence Marie Reilly
- - Florence Marie Reilly, born March 3, 1923 in Norwood, Ohio, passed away June 18, 2019. Florence is survived by children Patty Bamber, Sharon (Steven) Hood, Kevin Reilly, and son-in-law Gary (Karen) Garbenis, 7 cherished grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Florence is preceded in death by husband John J. Reilly, daughter Barbara Garbenis, and son-in-law John Bamber. The family of Florence will be receiving friends for a visitation at Mason Christian Village (411 Western Row Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM -11:00 AM with a prayer service and memorial to follow beginning at 11:00 AM. Donations may be made to Mason Christian Village. Condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 23, 2019