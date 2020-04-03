|
Neal F. Wagner
Anderson Twp. - Neal F. Wagner beloved husband of Jennifer Wagner (nee Black) devoted father of Jack, Mitchell, and Daniel Wagner, dear brother of Brad (Julie), Kent (Kathy), Ross (Katie) Wagner, and Kara (Bill) Merk, best friend Rocky, also survived by several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Died Mar. 31, 2020 at age 63 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr. will be held at a later date. Memorials to Matthew 25: Ministries or McNicholas High School. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020