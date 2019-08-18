|
Neal O. Willmann
Cincinnati - Neal O. Willmann, loving husband of 17 years to Ellen Layne; dear father to Brendan (Luci) Willmann, Amanda (Allen) Thomson and step father to Andrew (Brandie) Layne and Abigail (Albert) Chavez; loving grandfather to Olivia and Emily Thomson, loving uncle to Alex and Elena Chavez; brother to Patricia (David) Potter. Neal was born in 1944 in Belfast, Northern Ireland and emigrated to the United States at 16 months. His family settled in Highland, Illinois. Neal practiced patent law for 50 years. He had a passion for swimming, biking, motorcycling, history and politics. He was thankful for a good life. Neal passed away on August 12, 2019 at the age of 74. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Matthew 25 Ministries. A private graveside service was held at Spring Grove Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019