Resources
More Obituaries for Neal Willmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neal O. Willmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neal O. Willmann Obituary
Neal O. Willmann

Cincinnati - Neal O. Willmann, loving husband of 17 years to Ellen Layne; dear father to Brendan (Luci) Willmann, Amanda (Allen) Thomson and step father to Andrew (Brandie) Layne and Abigail (Albert) Chavez; loving grandfather to Olivia and Emily Thomson, loving uncle to Alex and Elena Chavez; brother to Patricia (David) Potter. Neal was born in 1944 in Belfast, Northern Ireland and emigrated to the United States at 16 months. His family settled in Highland, Illinois. Neal practiced patent law for 50 years. He had a passion for swimming, biking, motorcycling, history and politics. He was thankful for a good life. Neal passed away on August 12, 2019 at the age of 74. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Matthew 25 Ministries. A private graveside service was held at Spring Grove Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.