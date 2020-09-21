Neil J. Hardy
Loveland - Born on February 22, 1928 in Mt. Adams, OH. Died peacefully on September 16, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Natalie (nee Rechtien) Hardy. Loving father of Kimberly Hardy, Janice (Dan) Young and Diane (Gary) Sayers. Proud grandfather of Jason, Jared, James, Amy and Matthew, great-grandfather of 5. Cherished son of the late Neil J. and Alice (nee Devine) Hardy. Friends will be received on Friday, September 25, 10 AM - 11 AM at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen. Immediately following, A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM at St. Columban Catholic Church, 894 Oakland Rd., Loveland. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Neil Hardy to St. Columban Catholic Church, 45140. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com