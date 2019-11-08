Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Cold Spring - Nell J. Rice (nee. Anders), 80, of Cold Spring and formerly of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Wednesday, November 6th at Highlandspring of Fort Thomas. She was a lifelong member of Christ Church UCC, Fort Thomas, a member of the Eastern Star, Fort Thomas and she devoted her life to her family. Nell was preceded in death by her parents, William & Georgia (nee. Wheatley) Anders; sisters, Tina Casebolt and Aileen Goins, brothers Doyle, Douglas & John Anders. She is survived by her husband, Al Rice; daughter, Julie (Dan) Mai; son, Alfred H. Rice lll, 3 grandchildren, Annelise Mai, Sara Mai and Christian Mai, sisters, Pat Biltz, Jackie Wilson & Peggy Coleman, brothers, Kenneth, Carl and Dick Anders. A Visitation will be held from 10-12pm with a Funeral Ceremony to follow at 12pm Tuesday November 12th at the Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 South Fort Thomas Ave. Fort Thomas, Ky. Entombment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Ky. Memorials are suggested to the Christ Church United Church of Christ (Love Fund), 15 South Fort Thomas Ave. Fort Thomas, Ky 41075. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019
