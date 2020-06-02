Nellie Hunt
1929 - 2020
Nellie Hunt

Delhi Twp. - Nellie C. Hunt (nee Crews), 90, passed away on June 1, 2020. Born on October 31, 1929 in Elizabethtown, KY. She was a former pastor's wife, serving at Delhi Hills Baptist Church in Cincinnati, OH from 1963-1975. She was preceded to Heaven by her parents Joe and Lillie Crews, her loving son, Myron Hunt, daughter-in-law, Cathy Hunt, and many other loved ones. She leaves behind her sister, Mary Jo England, her brother, Earl Crews (Doris), her son, Byron Hunt (Janet Yackey), daughter, Karen Hunt Wheeler (Neil), daughter-in-law, Karen Bell (Jim), 13 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation 10:30am to 12pm Friday June 5, 2020, followed by a 12pm Funeral Service at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238. www.dwifuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
JUN
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
