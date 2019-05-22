|
|
Nellie Neidenbach
Debary, FL - NEIDENBACH, Nellie A. (nee Joseph ) beloved wife of the late John N. Neidenbach. Loving mother of Joanne (David) Kikly and Linda (the late Mark) Parkin. Cherished grandmother of Lisa Pence and Chad Edens, Proud great-grandmother of Johnathon, Emily and Avery. Dear sister of the late Edith (Uhl), Mary (Mame), John (Bud) Joseph and Ruth Joseph. Passed away May 14, 2019 at the age of 96, in Debary, FL surrounded at her bedside by her daughters, Joanne and Linda, grandchildren Chad and Lisa and son-in-law David. She was beloved by all who knew her, and she showed love to everyone she met. Friends may call at St. Susanna Church 616 Reading Rd., Mason, Thursday from 10 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Please deliver all flowers to St. Susanna Church. Condolences to hodappfunerlhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019