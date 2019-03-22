Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Henry Church
3813 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary Cemetery
Ft. Mitchell,, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelma Hils
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelma Josephine Hils

Obituary Condolences

Nelma Josephine Hils Obituary
Nelma Josephine Hils

Crestview Hills - Nelma J. Hils, 87 years of age, was welcomed into Eternal Life on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert L. Hils. She is survived by her children, Catherine Schack (Tim), Linda Hafele (Dale), Douglas Hils (Amanda), Michael Hils (Beth) and Mark Hils (Lisa). She was the proud grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 8. She is also survived by her sister, Nyla Springmeyer. Nelma was the Food Service Director at Bethesda-Scarlet Oaks, Cincinnati, OH. She enjoyed vacationing and spending time with her family, antiques, architectural design, fashion and jewelry. She will be remembered for her love and faithful devotion to God and her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Henry Church, 3813 Dixie Hwy, Elsmere, KY 41018, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, Northern KY office, 51 Cavalier Blvd, Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042 (please earmark funds for durable medical equipment), or The Congregation of Divine Providence, Holy Family Home, 5300 Saint Anne Dr, Melbourne, KY 41059. Stith Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now