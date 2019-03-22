|
|
Nelma Josephine Hils
Crestview Hills - Nelma J. Hils, 87 years of age, was welcomed into Eternal Life on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert L. Hils. She is survived by her children, Catherine Schack (Tim), Linda Hafele (Dale), Douglas Hils (Amanda), Michael Hils (Beth) and Mark Hils (Lisa). She was the proud grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 8. She is also survived by her sister, Nyla Springmeyer. Nelma was the Food Service Director at Bethesda-Scarlet Oaks, Cincinnati, OH. She enjoyed vacationing and spending time with her family, antiques, architectural design, fashion and jewelry. She will be remembered for her love and faithful devotion to God and her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Henry Church, 3813 Dixie Hwy, Elsmere, KY 41018, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, Northern KY office, 51 Cavalier Blvd, Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042 (please earmark funds for durable medical equipment), or The Congregation of Divine Providence, Holy Family Home, 5300 Saint Anne Dr, Melbourne, KY 41059. Stith Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2019