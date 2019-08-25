Services
Nelson Dixon Sibcy


1979 - 2019
Nelson Dixon Sibcy Obituary
Nelson Dixon Sibcy

Cincinnati - Nelson Dixon Sibcy, much-loved son of Robert N. and Pamela D. Sibcy, also survived by his two sisters, Robin (Matt) Sheakley and Shannon Warren; nieces Madeline Sheakley, Piper and Dixon Warren; and nephew Peter Sheakley. Nelson was kind and gracious, had a great sense of humor and a wonderful laugh. People were naturally drawn to being in his company. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time in Colorado and was an avid, fearless skier. Nelson also loved animals especially his beloved dogs, Quincy and Ruka. He was born April 7, 1979 and died August 16, 2019. Nelson lived only 40 years, but his spirit and memory remain with those who knew and loved him. A private service has been held. If desired, memorials may be directed to the Lindner Center of HOPE, 4075 Old Western Row Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Online condolences to rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019
