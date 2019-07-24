|
Newell Justin "Nick" Morgan Sr.
Green Twp. - Newell Justin "Nick" Morgan Sr. beloved husband of the late Brenda Lee (nee Cole) Morgan, devoted father of Newell Morgan Jr., Leslie Morgan (Leah), Holly Morgan-Hoehn (Paul), John P. Morgan, Jason Morgan and the late Arthur Morgan, loving grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 14, dear brother of Myron Morgan and James Morgan, also survived by his dog, Precious. Mr. Morgan was owner of Chevelle's Sports Bar. July 22, 2019. Age 88 years. Visitation Saturday from 11:30-1 at Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home, 3042 Harrison Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the SPCA.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 24, 2019