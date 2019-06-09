|
|
Newton "Tony" D. Baker IV
Cincinnati - Newton "Tony" D. Baker IV, age 85, died in his sleep on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Hospice of Cincinnati after a short battle with Glioblastoma. His wife of 19 years Camilla "Cam" Bader Baker survives him. Prior to their marriage Tony and Cam were best friends for eight years after meeting at a bereavement support group following the death of their spouses.
Tony was the son of the late Kaziah Strong Baker Hoyt and the late Newton "Bunky" D. Baker III, and the brother of Charles (Wai Leng) Baker who survives him. From his birth in Cleveland OH in 1934 to his death he nourished people around him with genuine warmth, humor and a spirit of optimism and support. In 1957 he married Diane Lee Benjamin. Together they had three daughters, Tamara Baker (Peter Kellner), Bonita Baker (Corey Stout) and Celinda Chandler (Jeffery). Tony is also survived by his grandchildren Madison Chandler and Logan Chandler, stepsons Christopher (Jill) Bader, Erik Bader and Kurt Bader.
Tony attended The Gow School, a boarding school for dyslexic and language-based learning disabilities in South Wales NY, from grade 6 through high school. While he missed his family terribly Tony often said that the Gow education was life-altering. Years later he joined the Gow Board of Trustees, serving from 2002 to 2018, two years as Chair. After graduating from Denison University Tony served as a 1st/Lt in the U.S. Marine Corps. He then earned an MBA at Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration. He worked at Xerox in Rochester NY before moving to Cincinnati in 1968 to join the Access Corporation. He held many positions at Access and was Joint Owner when the company was sold in 2003.
Throughout his life Tony was a spirited and dedicated volunteer. He served on the Madeira Board of Education for 8 years, Landen Homeowners Association and Beervana Asia (a friend's craft beer business). He worked with the Finance Committees of several churches, including many years at Ascension Lutheran Church.
Tony was an avid sailor his entire life beginning at age 8. He and his brother Charles crewed for their parents when sailing their Snipe on Lake Erie. They also raced a sailing dinghy and Tony crewed on a racing team. In 1964 he purchased his beloved Signet 20' called "Puff." He and his first wife Deedee and their daughters enjoyed many family sailing vacations on Puff. When Tony and Cam moved to Landen Puff found a new home at their dock. Tony often said he never dreamed he would some day be able to see Puff when he went to bed at night and when he awakened in the morning.
Tony and Cam traveled to many countries and often cruised in chartered sailboats. From kayaking in Vietnam, exploring Russia via the Trans Siberia Rail, to motoring around the coast of Ireland every trip was an adventure. Of all the travel, Tony most enjoyed Antarctica where he found nature in its purest form with its surreal and majestic glaciers in a hushed and tranquil remoteness.
Tony's friend Aaron Grieser said of Tony "…Of all the things I learned from you, the number one lesson I will carry on is that living a good life starts with your attitude, your perspective was everything and you had the best. It's all how you look at it, and you saw every potential, not just in me, but in all of us you graced…"
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 7pm at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7333 Pfeiffer Road, Montgomery, Ohio. The family will greet friends at Ascension from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm. Following the service friends are invited to gather with the family in Ascension's Fellowship Hall for "Tony stories" and light refreshments.
Memorials may be made in Tony's name to Ascension Mortgage Fund, 7333 Pfeiffer Road, Montgomery OH 45242 or a cause meaningful to the donor. Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home (Loveland) is assisting the family. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 9, 2019