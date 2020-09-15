Nichola Marie Kohlhepp



Cincinnati - Nichola (Nicci) Marie Kohlhepp, age 49, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her home in Hyde Park. She was born on September 1, 1971 in Hamilton, Ohio. She graduated from Lakota High School in 1989. In 1995, Nicci attended Miami University where she earned her degree. She worked at Fifth Third Bank in investments for many years. She proudly owned and operated a property management company in the Tristate area. Nicci was a charitable person who enjoyed giving back to her community. She donated her time to Families for Families and the Food Harvest Bank in Cincinnati. She was also an avid reader and history buff. In her generous spirit, she loved to travel with her family and friends which she shared many adventures and memories. Nicci was a loving mother, a kind sister and great hearted friend to so many. Preceded in death by Linda Wilson Brock, mother, and Curt Saylor, father. Survived by beloved daughters, Grace Millikin, and Catherine Kohlhepp, a brother, Wesley Brock and nephew, Chandler Brock as well as many other close friends and family who loved her dearly. Memorial services will be determined at a later date.









