Burlington, KY - Nicholas "Nick" Anthony Funaro, age 80, of Burlington, KY, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Florence, KY. He was born the son of the late August and Lora (Goodwin) Funaro on November 5, 1939 in Dayton, KY. Nick was a self-employed Financial Consultant and formerly an owner of the restaurant, Country Kitchen. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Burlington, KY and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards (especially euchre, hearts, and poker), horse racing, going to the casino, watching movies, and spending time with his family. Nick had very much enjoyed living with his wife, daughter, Lori and grandchildren, Heather and Frankie for the past 20 years. He was preceded in death by his sister, Yolonda Kraemer; brothers, Donald Funaro and John Funaro; and sister-in-law Beverly Funaro. Nick is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Janice Benedict Funaro; children, Nick (Christie) Funaro, Jr., Jeff Funaro, Lori Funaro Boyd and Steve (Kristen) Funaro; grandchildren, Heather Boyd, Frankie Boyd, Nicholas Funaro, III, Sarah Funaro, Laura Funaro, Christopher Funaro, Stephenie Funaro, Lexi Funaro, Alli Funaro, Alyssa Funaro, and Tony Funaro; siblings, Cheryl (Tom) LaEace and August "Russ" Funaro; sister-in-law, Susan Funaro; and brother-in-law, Edward Kraemer; and many other loved family and friends. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 from 10:00AM until 12:00Noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, Ky 41005. Mass of Christian Burial will take place immediately following at 12:00 Noon. Interment will be at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, Ky 41005. For directions, to order a life tribute video, to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019