Nicholas Beitz
Green Township - Beloved husband of the late Mary M. Beitz (Nee Klocker) and Elizabeth J. Beitz (Nee Kennedy). Loving father of Dan (Judy) Beitz, Margaret (Fred) Whittet, Barbara (Phil) Groeber, Elizabeth Corcoran, Nick (Marion) Beitz, Lisa (Kevin) Schuchter, Chrissy (George) Haddad and Joe (Jackie) Beitz. Devoted grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Joseph (Ruth) Beitz. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 96 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on TUESDAY from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., on WEDNESDAY at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati, 1802 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45239. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019