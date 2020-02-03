|
|
Nicholas Ellis
Independence - Nicholas L. Ellis, 80, of Independence, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. Nick was the owner and operator of Ellis Boat Sales and Repair in Florence. He was a member of Faith Community United Methodist Church in Independence. Nick loved music and was a talented drummer, pianist and dancer. He enjoyed dancing with his wife and was excellent at the Jitterbug. Nick also loved fishing and boating. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice Ellis (2016), brother, Jack Ellis; sisters, Brenda Randolph and Loretta Hart. Survivors include his son, Michael (Heidi) Ellis of Belleview, FL; daughter, Bonnie (Steve Butkovich) Knopp of Taylor Mill; grandchildren, Cori and Sarah Knopp, Nicholas, Ian and Paige Ellis and 12 great grandchildren. Visitation is on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Memorial Service at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020