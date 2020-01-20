|
|
Nicholas Hiance
Alexandria - Nicholas Hiance, age 61, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his residence. Nick was born in Covington, KY on September 19, 1958 to parents, Norbert and Estelle (nee Hubig) Hiance. Nick was an electrician for Glenwood Electric and was a member of: Bob White Club, Claryville Social Club and Local Union IBEW 212. He is survived by his wife, Catherine "Cathy" Hiance (nee Crail); son, Nicholas B. Hiance (Kelsey Braido); brother, Daniel Hiance (Rosemary); also survived by several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Anthony, Kurt and Timothy Hiance; step-daughter, Amanda Eglian. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25th from 11am until time of Memorial Service at 1pm at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington Street, Alexandria, KY 41001. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020