Nicholas J. Blank III
Alexandria - Nicholas J. Blank III, 89, of Alexandria, passed away on August 21, 2019 at the Seasons of Alexandria. Nick was a Pharmacist and the owner of Blank's Pharmacy in Ft. Thomas. He was a member of the St. Joseph's Seniors, Knights of Columbus, the American Pharmacists Association and he was a Korean War Veteran. Nick was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas II and Marcella (Klein) Blank and sister Bonnie Blank. Nick is survived by his wife, Rita (Sturm) Blank, his son, Nick J. (Therese) Blank IV, his daughters, Marcy (Harold) Kremer, and Mary Jo (Ken Brown) Seiter, his brother, Barry (Helen) Blank, and his sister, Diane Deaton. Nick is also survived by his grandchildren, Chris Seiter, Lisa (Mark) Lytle, Ann Blank, Nick (Mary Kate) Blank V, Jacqueline Kremer, and Maddie Kremer, and his great-grandchildren, Ryan, Hannah, Nicholas VI (Cole), Dawson, and Elijah. Visitation will be from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm, Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cold Spring, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 7:00 pm Monday, August 26, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Church 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019