Nicholas Jay II Morrison
Deer Park - Nicholas Jay II, 42 of Deer Park, passed away Thursday March 7, 2019 unexpectedly. He was employed with IGA grocery stores for over ten years currently at Dillonvale as a butcher. Beloved son of Lisa (nee Roeckers) Morrison and Nicholas Jay Morrison. Grandson of the late Bernard and Elaine Roeckers.
Visitation and Funeral is Friday March 15th at 11:00 am with funeral at 1:00 pm at Staley Funeral Home 7140 Plainfield Rd Deer Park, OH. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery. Memorials to SPCA or Free Store Food Bank. Online guestbook at www.staleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019