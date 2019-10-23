|
Nicholas Lawrence White
Williamsburg - Nicholas L. White…husband, father, professor, law school dean and lawyer…passed away on October 14 in his home with his wife of 72 years, Marjorie, at his side.
Nicholas Lawrence White was born on July 5, 1925, to Nicholas J. White and Lucile Chatterton White in Williamsburg, Ohio. He attended Williamsburg Public Schools until 1943 when he enrolled at the Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. Upon turning 18 he left The Citadel for the United States Marine Corps where his life would be changed forever. Nick served in the South Pacific in the battles of Guam and Iwo Jima with the 3rd Battalion, 21st Marines, 3rd Marine Division. He achieved the rank of corporal.
Iwo Jima had the highest rate of casualties of all battles fought by the Marines in its history. Nick and his sergeant major were the only two Marines in his company that were not killed or wounded. His company suffered over 100% casualties as even replacements were killed or wounded. Besides daily near-death experiences, Nick's most difficult duty was to record the names of the killed and wounded (3rd Battalion) for his sergeant major. Nick saw the face of each fellow Marine, and many buddies, as he recorded their dog tag information.
Upon discharge, Nick returned to Williamsburg to marry his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Wilson. They moved to Delaware, Ohio, while they attended Ohio Wesleyan University. Their first child, Nicholas James, was born there in 1948. After graduation with honors in 1950, Nick returned to Williamsburg where he worked for the family business, The Williamsburg Chair Factory. It was during this period that Nick attended the University of Cincinnati School of Law graduating with honors in 1956.
Nick's law career began at the law firm of Taft, Stettinius and Hollister in Cincinnati, Ohio. He practiced real estate and construction law for 14 years and achieved partner. In 1970 his love of education took him from the practice of law to teaching law. He moved with his family to Bloomington, Indiana, where he served as assistant dean and professor at the Indiana University School of Law.
In 1977, Nick became Dean of the Cecil Humphreys School of Law at Memphis State University. He served as its Dean from 1977 to 1984. He also served as interim dean from 1992 to 1993 and associate Dean at various intervals after that. Nick retired in 2011 at the age of 84. Under his leadership, Nick set the stage for the law school to receive full AALS accreditation. He was also instrumental during his tenure in increasing the bar exam pass rate percentage exceeding most other Tennessee law schools. He was named Teacher of the Year in 1992-93. He loved the law and his students. He and his wife, Marge, opened their home many times to entertain faculty and students.
Nick and Marge have 4 children: Nick (Betsy) White of Petoskey, Michigan; Cynthia Gudeman of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Marcia (Paul) Soldatos of Kiawah Island, South Carolina and Larry (Meg)White of Rossville, Tennessee. They have 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Lucile White, his brother, James C. White, and his cherished granddaughter, Abbie Gudeman.
Nick was blessed with many friends and colleagues who loved and respected him. His experiences on Iwo Jima haunted him daily especially in his later years. As he said in a letter to his grandchildren, "I've really never had many close buddies as most men do…I left them on Iwo Jima."
Despite his war time trauma, Nick had a great sense of humor entertaining his grandchildren (to the dismay of their parents) with many off color jokes and stories. He shared with his family and students many small town, country colloquialisms the most memorable being…"be big with little things."
Contributions in Nick's honor can be directed to either the Williamsburg Church General Fund, 330 Gay Street, Williamsburg, OH, 45176 (note in Memory of Nicholas L. White). Or The Third Marine Division: Make checks payable to Third Marine Division (note in Memory of Nicholas L. White) and send to: Caltrap - Third Marine Division, PO Box 466, Lisbon, OH, 44432.
A visitation was held at the Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis, TN on Saturday, October 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Williamsburg Church - A United Methodist Congregation on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00am followed by interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. A reception will be held after the interment - details to be provided at the service.
