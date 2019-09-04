Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mother of God church
119 W 6th St
Covington, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Mother of God church
119 W 6th St
Covington, KY
Nicholas Pfennig Obituary
El Paso - Nicholas Michael Pfennig, 34, of El Paso TX passed away on Saturday August 24th. Nick is survived by his father Mike Pfennig (Stephanie), his mother Janice Helton (Jerry), brother Joe Pfennig, step-brother Anthony Helton, step-sisters Madeline Stewart and Samantha Stewart, niece Remi Bruns, grandparents Ralph and Helen Alexander and Ken and Loretta Pfennig and many aunts, uncles and cousins. His step-sister Katie Stewart passed previously.

Nick was a graduate of LaSalle High School (2003) and attended Wright State University. Nick then served in the U.S. Army and was a decorated combat veteran (Army infantry) who fought in Afghanistan. Although he suffered with PTSD, he recently graduated with a 4.0 from the University of TX/El Paso and was planning to move home next summer to get his Masters' degree. Nick had a magnetic personality; he did not know a stranger.

A visitation will be held Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Mother of God church at 119 W 6th St, Covington, KY 41011. Mass of Christian burial will immediately follow the visitation, with a celebration of life in the church undercroft following mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of Nick to the non-profit KAREfarm.org, which serves grieving families. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019
