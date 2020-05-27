Nicholas Strauss
Indian Hill - Mr. Strauss went to Indian Hill School, Wilmington College, where he majored in journalism. He was very active in local and national politics. In 1968 at the age of 13, he sneaked into the Republican Convention, supporting Nelson Rockefeller. Later he followed his mother into Democratic politics, literally, succeeding her as Precinct Executive for Indian Hill. He worked for some years at WLWT, as a reporter, commentator (Business and politics) and producer. He co-produced a series that worn a regional Emmy in 1990. He also worked at WBNS in Columbus. Mr. Strauss participated in Radio Reading Services and volunteered extensively in his sons' school and extracurricular activities. He was a devoted Reds fan and he co-starred in the world premiere of the play "No deposit, No Return". He read and studied widely throughout his life. He was a well-known and well-loved by all who knew him.
Nicholas Maher Strauss, beloved father of the joys of his life, Nate, Harry, and Colin, who he shared with their mother, Julie Strauss. Brother of Victor, Gordon (Julie), Geoffrey (Jane) and Cita Strauss. Special uncle to his nieces and nephews. He was the loving son of Dr. Victor Straus and Dana Maher Strauss. He passed away on Sunday, May 24th at the age of 65. His family will hold a visitation on Saturday, May 30th from 1-5PM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236). Due to state and local restrictions, receiving lines may be lengthy. Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 27 to May 28, 2020.