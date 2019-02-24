|
Nick Mancini
Cincinnati - Nick Mancini, age 95, passed away on February 21, 2019. Loving husband of Donna Mancini, step-father of Deborah, uncle of Patty, John, Neal, Lisa, William, III, Robert and Karen and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, and two sisters, Rose and Lillian. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 9-10AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hyde Park, 2853 Erie Ave. Cin. OH 45208. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Honor Flight, 8627 Calumet Way, Cin. OH 45249.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019