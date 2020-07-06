91 years of age, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabseth Hospice, Edgewood in the early hours of the 4th of July, just 2 days shy of her 92nd birthday. She was born in Covington, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Marguerite (Bryant) Banks, both of her husbands, Charles Clingner and John Silgar. Nila well be greatly missed by her niece, Benita (Marvin) Price, her nephew, Ben (Melanie) Shipe, her step children, Lisa (Mark) Prant, Steven Silgar and David Silgar. Nila. was also a step grandma to Daniel, Adam and Sarah. Lisa had recently expressed what a wonderful inspiration Nila had been in her life personally. After hearing that, it goes without saying that she was an amazing lady and a inspiration to all that had the pleasure of knowing her. She was also a Great Aunt and a Great Great Aunt to a growing number of nieces and nephews. There is no doubt that she also leaves behind a good number of wonderful friends and neighbors. She was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church, Lakeside Park, and enjoyed singing in the choir. Nila's career path took her to becoming and executive at General Electric in Evendale. Her accomplishments didn't stop there. She obtained her Master's Degrtee at the College of Mt. Saint Joseph. Later, she joined the top 2% by becoming a member of Mensa. In addition to playing the piano, she taught herself how to play the harp. Nearly 70 years ago, Nia began helping out with her niece, Benita and her nephew, "Benny". Aunt Nila was the fun aunt. The wounderful times we had a Coney Island will not be forgotten. Nor will our many trips to downtown Covington in its heyday. We would hit the farmer's market for ice balls and caramel popcorn. A trip throught F. W. Woolworth's or S.S. Kresge's for a toy was also the norm. One trip to Covington involved a surprise visit to Larry Blanks were we were given the opportunity to pick out New Schwinn bicycles. Our many trips to Devon Park where Aunt Nila would push us high on the swings until her arms wore out. She took us to Glenway pool where we learned how to swim, then to Virginia Beach where we saw the ocean for the first time. When Ben and Benita were children, Aunt Nila would bake butter wafer cookies and store them in a now vintage Husman Potato chip can. The layers would have wax paper between them. Ben would always sneak in to the can and eat an entire layer...just to keep it even. She knew, but she never said anything. For the past 20 years, every Christmas, she would hand Ben a tin container filled with freshly baked wafer cookies made with love using the same old cookie press. She will be miss by so many who loved her. Per Aunt Nila's request, there will be no service. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, if anyone wishes to make any memorial donations please make the them to the church-Immanuel United Methodist Church, Lakeside Park, St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood or your local animal shelter. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY serving the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store