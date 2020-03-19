Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
461 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-1718
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina A. Hill


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Nina A. Hill Obituary
Nina A. Hill

Latonia - Nina A. Hill, 97, of Latonia and formerly of Park Hills passed away Tuesday. Mrs. Hill was a homemaker; a longtime member of the Highland Avenue Baptist Church, Elmwood Place and she enjoyed reading. Born to the late James and Faunie Cox Harrison on November 12, 1922 in Somerset, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Lee Hill in 2002. Surviving are daughters, Sharon (William) Kemner and Bonnie (David) Bockelman; son, Donald L. Hill; 3 grandchildren, Kevin Strunk, Lauren Lanser and Ray Lanser and a great granddaughter, Alexa Goines. Due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus Restrictions on public services. The services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, Ludlow is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the Donor's favorite charity. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -