Nina A. Hill
Latonia - Nina A. Hill, 97, of Latonia and formerly of Park Hills passed away Tuesday. Mrs. Hill was a homemaker; a longtime member of the Highland Avenue Baptist Church, Elmwood Place and she enjoyed reading. Born to the late James and Faunie Cox Harrison on November 12, 1922 in Somerset, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Lee Hill in 2002. Surviving are daughters, Sharon (William) Kemner and Bonnie (David) Bockelman; son, Donald L. Hill; 3 grandchildren, Kevin Strunk, Lauren Lanser and Ray Lanser and a great granddaughter, Alexa Goines. Due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus Restrictions on public services. The services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, Ludlow is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the Donor's favorite charity. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020