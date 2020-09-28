1/1
Nina C. Daugherty
Independence - Nina C. Daugherty (Bradley), 86, passed away on September 26, 2020. Nina is preceded in death by her husband Orville (Pete) Daugherty; her mother Mary Francis Roth; her father John Dillard Bradley; her sister Doris Faye Childress; and her brother Phil Bradley. She is survived by her sister Donna Jean (Mike) Stegmeyer; her brother in law Daniel E. (Doris) Childress; her nieces and nephews on her and Pete's side of the family; and many extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. For directions, to leave a condolence message for the family or to share a fond memory of Nina, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

