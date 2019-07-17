|
|
Nina Huff
Villa Hills - Nina Ruth Huff, 89, of Villa Hills, KY, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Atria Summit Hills in Crestview Hills. She was a member of Central Church of the Nazarene in Ft. Wright where she was involved in Vacation Bible School, was a Sunday School teacher and the choir director for 5 years. Nina was also a church organist for 73 years and played at Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home for 35 of those years. She worked for CSX Railroad and also sold real estate for Jim Huff Realty. Survivors include her devoted husband of 66 years, Clifford Huff of Villa Hills; daughters, Cynthia Huff (Greg) Sizemore of West Chester, Sharon Huff (Darrell) East of West Chester; 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James and William Crowley and sisters, Rose Brueckner and Virgie Lester. Visitation is on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Additional Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10:30 AM until the hour of Service at 11:30 AM all at Central Church of the Nazarene, 2006 Pieck Drive, Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Memorials are suggested to Central Church of the Nazarene. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 17 to July 18, 2019