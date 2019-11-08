Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Jacoby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina Jacoby

Add a Memory
Nina Jacoby Obituary
Nina Jacoby

Cincinnati - Nina Mae Jacoby, beloved wife of the late George Jacoby of 62 years. Cherished mother of Doug (Harper Leblanc) Jacoby preceded in death by her son Jeff Jacoby, mother-in-law of Sheree Jacoby. Treasured grandmother of Angie (Jim) Merrick, Brad (Kayla) Jacoby, Kristi (Ted) Fisher, Chase Kromer, Matthew, Ben, Abigail, Tim Jacoby, Erin (Doug) Rieck, Edward (Lyla) O'Connell and seven great-grandchildren. She retired from Cincinnati Bell after 35 years and was an Advocate. Nina passed away on November 6, 2019 at the age of 88. Family and friends will gather on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2-3 PM and a memorial service will be held at 3 PM at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. In lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -