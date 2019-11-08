|
|
Nina Jacoby
Cincinnati - Nina Mae Jacoby, beloved wife of the late George Jacoby of 62 years. Cherished mother of Doug (Harper Leblanc) Jacoby preceded in death by her son Jeff Jacoby, mother-in-law of Sheree Jacoby. Treasured grandmother of Angie (Jim) Merrick, Brad (Kayla) Jacoby, Kristi (Ted) Fisher, Chase Kromer, Matthew, Ben, Abigail, Tim Jacoby, Erin (Doug) Rieck, Edward (Lyla) O'Connell and seven great-grandchildren. She retired from Cincinnati Bell after 35 years and was an Advocate. Nina passed away on November 6, 2019 at the age of 88. Family and friends will gather on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2-3 PM and a memorial service will be held at 3 PM at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. In lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019