|
|
Nita K. Thomas
Batavia - THOMAS, Nita Kathryn, 53, was born on February 20, 1965, the youngest of nine children (five boys and four girls) to Herbert and Lela Thomas of Manchester, KY. Nita was granted her angel wings on February 13, 2019. She spent her final days surrounded by family and friends - people deeply touched by her short yet very memorable life. Nita was a loving baby sister to Theo (Della), Lowell, Nancy, Raleigh (Barb), Darryl, Nell, Harold (Dianna) and Nina. Perhaps, most proudly, Nita was a mother to Jesse Woodall (Brittany) and stepmother to Daniel Woodall (Shauna), Jim Woodall (Amy) and Chris Woodall (Dawn). Visitation on Saturday, February 23 from 10am-12pm with memorial services following at 12pm at Hay Funeral Home, 7312 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230. In lieu of flowers, the family thanks you for donations to . More info at www.hayfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019