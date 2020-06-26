Noah R. Switzer
Noah R. Switzer, 94 of Taylor Mill, KY passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He retired as an Insurance Agent with Western & Southern. He was a member of First Church of God in Newport, KY, he later joined Latonia Christian Church a few years ago. Noah proudly served our country while in the Navy during WWII, where he was a Medical Corpsman on Imo Jima. He was a member of VFW, American Legion and was a Kentucky Colonel. He was inducted into the 2020 Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame and he had the privilege to be on one of the Honor flights that goes to Washington, DC. Noah was preceded in death by his Wife, Susan Switzer and a Son, Donald Switzer. He is survived by his Children, Robert L. Switzer (Vickie), Frederick A. Switzer, Rebecca Traisci and John A. Switzer; Brother, Leslie Switzer; Grandchildren, Duane, Josh & J.R.; Great Grandson, Dylan. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 10 am until the service at 1 pm. An Honor Guard Service and Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave an online condolence and to livestream the service at 1 pm. THE FAMILY ASKS THAT EVERYONE THAT ATTENDS THE VISITATION & FUNERAL, PLEASE WEAR MASKS!!!!
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.