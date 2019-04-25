Services
Noel Wall Obituary
NOEL WALL

Florence - Noel Wall, 99 years of age, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was born on September 6, 1919 in Kings Mountain, Kentucky to the late Charles E. Wall and Lillie Sims Wall. He is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mildred Tucker Wall. Left to mourn Noel's passing are his daughter, Sharon Dameron (Edward); granddaughters, Elaine Brown (Bill) and Karen Dameron (Chris Feighery); great-grandsons, Isaac and Noah; and sisters-in-law, Jessie Wall and Ruth Wall. Noel worked for more than 35 years at International Harvester as a service clerk. He will be remembered for his love of gardening, especially growing tomatoes. Above all, he will be remembered as a good man that loved his family. Visitation will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at STITH FUNERAL HOME, 7500 U.S. HWY 42, FLORENCE, KENTUCKY 41042, beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mr. Wall's name are suggested to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 (www.jdrf.org) or St. Elizabeth Hospice, C/O St. Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, Kentucky 41017. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 25, 2019
