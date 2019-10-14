|
Nona McGuffey
Louisville - Nona E. McGuffey, 97, of Louisville, formerly of Ludlow, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. Nona was a retired Auditor with the IRS and was a member of First Baptist Church in Ludlow. She was a talented artist, painter, drawer and seamstress. Nona was an inspiration to others, especially when she went back to school and received her high school diploma at the same time as her son. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas McGuffey. Survivors include her son, David (Cecilia) McGuffey of Vero Beach, FL; daughter, Jeanne (late David) Michaels of Louisville; brother, Donald Sumner of Dallas, TX; sisters, Nadine Sexton of Ludlow, Alma Tarkington of Winsor, NC; 3 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Visitation is on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church, 400 Linden Street, Ludlow, KY 41016 or Feed the Children, 333 N. Meridian Oklahoma City, OK 73107. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2019