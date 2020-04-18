Resources
Loveland - Nora Mae Harris of Loveland. Beloved wife of the late Rev. Garfield Harris. Loving mother of Annette (Charlie) Wells, Gary (Nancy) Harris, Doug Harris, Kenneth (Debbie) Harris, Jim (Kim) Harris, and Debbie (Patrick) Lodewyck. Proud grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Dear sister of seven brothers and sisters. Passed away April 17, 2020 at the age of 83. Due to current health concerns linked to COVID-19, the family will be holding private services at this time. Interment Rose Hill Cemetery. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
