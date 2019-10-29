Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Nora Phillips Obituary
Florence - Nora Phillips, 89, passed away on October 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a member of Florence Baptist Temple and she loved watching Jeopardy. She was preceded in death by her Husband, James Phillips; Nora is survived by her Children, Gary "Butch" Phillips (Patricia), James "Rick" Phillips (Ellen), Randy Phillips, Kenny Phillips, Denise Gabbard (Stephen) & Anita Brady (William); 17 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. A visitation will take place on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 5 pm until 8 pm. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 am at Floral Hills. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
