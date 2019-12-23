Services
Cincinnati - passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Wife of the late Donald J. Pollard of 57 years, survived by her daughters Tracy Pollard, Kelley (Doug) Weeks, Michelle (Jeff) Trivett & Christa Pollard; as well as 11 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren. The family will be holding a private event to celebrate her life in the coming weeks. Please send any donations to the . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019
