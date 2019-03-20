Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
1830 W Galbraith Rd
North College Hill, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Nora Westerbeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora Westerbeck

Obituary Condolences

Nora Westerbeck Obituary
Nora Westerbeck

North College Hill - (nee Hensler) beloved wife of the late William G. Westerbeck of 59 years. Dear mother of Bill (Bethlyn), Teresa (Rick) Armstrong, John, Mike and Phil. Loving grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 7. Sister of Elmer and Arthur Hensler. Nora passed away on March, 18, 2019 at the age of 82. Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1830 W Galbraith Rd, North College Hill, OH, 45239 on Friday March 22 from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Memorials may be directed to St. Margaret Mary Church or the St. Margaret Mary St. Vincent De Paul Society. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now