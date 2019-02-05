Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
10272 US Highway 42
Union, KY
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norbert Kahmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norbert A. Kahmann


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Norbert A. Kahmann Obituary
Norbert A. Kahmann

Union - Norbert A. Kahmann, 85, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. He was born in Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky to the late Fred and Katherine Kahmann. He enjoyed being in the great outodoors. Norb was the owner operator of Kahmann and Sons Dairy Farm in Ft. Mitchell and Kahmann Dairy in Union. Through dedication and hard work, Norb operated one of the last Dairy Farms in Boone County and managed to spend time with his loving family who he is survived by: children Tim (Chris) Kahmann, Andy (Linda Sue) Kahmann, Mary (Tim) Neyer, Beth (Carl) Phillippo, Luke (Kelli) Kahmann, Alan Kahmann, Linda (Richard) Vennemann and Steve Kahmann; 17 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brother Fred Kahmann Jr.; many extended family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 10272 US Highway 42, Union, Kentucky 41091 on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 11am until time of Mass at 12:30pm. Burial will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10am. Memorial contributions suggested to St. Timothy Catholic Church. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kahmann family. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information