Norbert Weisbrod
Reading, OH - Weisbrod, Norbert J., loving husband of Clara Mae (Blom) Weisbrod for 68 years. Dear father of Jerry (Nancy) Weisbrod, Barb (Dave) Kinninger, Ron (Vicki) Weisbrod and Patty (Paul) Goddard. Also survived by 10 grandchildren: Michael (Marisa) Goddard, Andy (Laura) Weisbrod, Greg (Abbey) Goddard, Katie (Dean) Freson, Brian and Colleen Kinninger, Patrick Goddard, Claire, Emma and John Weisbrod and 8 great-grandchildren and one on the way. Also survived by brothers-in-law Bill (late Betsy) Blom and Paul (Mary Ann) Blom and various nieces and nephews. Brother of the late Gertrude Eling, Charles Weisbrod and Rita Schaffeld. He was a life-long resident of Reading, a 1943 graduate of Roger Bacon High School, veteran of the Navy/Marine WWII, a member of OLSH parish since 1953, Knights of Columbus Council 1747 and American Legion Post 69. Passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 94. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Sacred Heart, 177 Siebenthaler Ave, Reading, 45215 on Saturday at 10 a.m. Memorials may be directed to Right to Life, 1802 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45239 or Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church Mission Commission.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 29, 2019