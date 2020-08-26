Norma A. Broering
Ft. Wright - Fort Wright - Norma Ann (née Theissen) Broering, died peacefully on August 25, 2020, age 85. She was born September 5, 1934 to the late John and Elsie Theissen, the seventh of nine children. Norma graduated from LaSalette Academy in 1952 and from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1955 as a Registered Nurse. She worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital and then Mayfield Neurosurgery Clinic until she married Leo in 1962, and returned to nursing in the late 1970's at Bethesda Hospital in the Hospice and Mother/Baby units until her retirement. In addition to her profession as a nurse and vocation as a mother, Norma was involved in her community and church. She sang in the Cincinnati May Festival Chorus for more than 20 years. She volunteered at BeConcerned, and loved working at the Be-Con Christmas Store. Norma was a commissioned Lay Pastoral Minister for the Diocese of Covington. She was deeply involved in her Catholic faith through her parish, St. Agnes in Ft. Wright, KY. She was a music cantor at Mass for many years, and was also involved in Christ Renews His Parish, RCIA, Christian Service, RENEW, Parish Council, and many Parish committees and prayer groups. At Leo's side, she loved the Cincinnati Symphony and Pops, golfing, entertaining, playing bridge, dining out, and traveling with their friends. Norma met with and vacationed regularly with her friends from nursing school (CofC) until a few years ago, and was part of a women's prayer group that had been meeting weekly since April, 1978 until the Covid-19 quarantine in March, 2020. Norma was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and deeply loved all three of her families (Theissen, Broering and Fischer). She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Leo H. Broering, and her son Leo R. Broering. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Claire Broering, daughters Beth Broering (Kevin McBreen) and Carol Allison (Carl), son Tom Broering (Stephanie); grandchildren Greg Broering and Ellen Broering McKeown, Paul and Matthew Allison, and Luke and Allie Broering; her sister Eleanor Dietz, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Middendorf Funeral Home, Ft. Wright on Friday, August 28 from 5-7pm and at St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy., Ft. Wright, KY on Saturday, August 29 from 9:30am to 10:30am. Mass of Christian burial will be held immediately following the visitation at 10:30am. For those unable to attend in person, the funeral mass will also be live-streamed from the St. Agnes website at www.saintagnes.com
.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Agnes Church Music Ministry or St. Agnes Christian Service Committee. Middendorf Funeral Home is serving the family: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com