Bellevue - Norma J. Adkins, 89, of Bellevue, passed away on March 15, 2019 at Highlandspring Nursing Home Fort Thomas, KY. She was a Homemaker and a member of the Eastern Star. Norma was born June 8, 1929 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Herbert Downey and Ella (Nee Campbell) Downey. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Bruce Crawford Adkins. Norma is survived by her Daughter, Terri (John) Berning, Son, Larry (Mary) Rininger, five Grandchildren, twelve Great Grandchildren, and two Great Great Grandchildren. There will be a private service at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in the Miamitown Cemetery in Miamitown, Ohio. Memorials are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 18, 2019
