Services
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
1021 Madison Avenue
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 261-0146
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Allison & Rose Funeral Home
1021 Madison Ave.
Covington, KY
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Allison & Rose Funeral Home
1021 Madison Ave.
Covington, KY
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Higland Cemetery
Cincinnati - Norma Blades Wren Meyers, age 89, beloved wife of William R."Dick" Meyers, passed away October 10, 2019 at her Cincinnati, OH residence, with family around her. Norma dedicated her life to being a loving, devoted and humble servant of Christ. Daughter of the late Alexander and Hallie Hall Wren. She is preceded in death by her: daughter Mary Louise Meyers; brothers: Homer, Joe, Melvin & Delaney Wren; sisters Helen Lancaster and Bessie Fleissner. On Christmas Eve, 1952, she married Dick Meyers and together they had six children. She is survived by her: husband Dick; children Jenny (Bill) Veeneman, Dick (Tonya) Meyers, Beth (Paul) Dieterlen, Nick (Debra) Meyers and Ben (Sheila) Meyers; sister Mary Reynolds. grandchildren Mary, Rachel, Katie, Sarah, Willie, Caleb, Lauren, Nicholas, Henry, Paul, Richard, Norma and Sarah; great grandchildren Charlotte, Hope, Solomon, Galilee, Victoria, Vincent, Vivian, Zander, and Noah; as well as beloved nieces, nephews and close friends. Visitation Thursday, October 17th from 11:00 am until hour of service at 1:00 PM at the Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Robbins St.and Madison Ave, Covington, KY. Interment Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, KY. On-line condolence may be directed to www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
