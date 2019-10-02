Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Ft. Thomas, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Ft. Thomas, KY
Norma C. Wagner


1920 - 2019
Norma C. Wagner Obituary
Norma C. Wagner

Ft. Thomas - Norma C. Wagner, 99, of Ft. Thomas, KY, passed away on September 30, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Norma was a supervisor with the Grote Manufacturing, and Safeco Companies. Norma enjoyed baking, bingo, and yard work. Norma was preceded in death by her husbands Al Melching, and Robert J. Wagner. Norma is survived by her step children, Bob Wagner, Jr., Vince Melching and, Anna Mae Brueggeman, her brother, Donald Stein, and her sister, Ruth Lother. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm, Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 6:00 pm Friday, October 4, 2019, at the St. Catherine of Siena Church. Entombment will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017, St. Anne Convent 1000 Saint Anne Drive Melbourne, KY 41059. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 2, 2019
