Norma Dean McAlister


1924 - 2020
Florence - Norma Dean (nee: Lowther) McAlister, 95, of Florence, KY, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born on November 20, 1924 in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada; Norma was the daughter of the late Frank and Sadie Lowther. She was a member of Springdale Presbyterian Church, a member and past president of the Fifth Wheel Club, a member of New Friends of NKY and a former member of the Oldham County Country Club. Norma volunteered for Kentucky Center for the Arts as well as other organizations in Louisville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 37 years, Thomas McAlister. Norma is survived by her daughters: Sharon (George) Woford and Barbara (Jerry) Tuggle; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Norma's name to the at . or Kentucky Educational Television at KET.org. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
