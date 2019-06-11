Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Simon the Apostle Church
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Simon the Apostle Church
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Norma F. Remke

Norma F. Remke Obituary
Norma F. Remke

Cincinnati - Norma F. Remke -- (nee Leesman) beloved wife of the late Maurice J. Remke for 62 years. Loving mother of Christine (John) Krautmann, Jennifer (Greg) Cross, Theresa Remke, and Michael J. (fiancé Carolyn Brinkmann) Remke. Dear sister of the late William (Jeanne) Leesman. Cherished grandmother of Jay, Meghan, Brett, Lauren, Kurt, Brian, Sarah, Joseph, Andrew, and Elizabeth, and great-grandmother of 13. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on June 8, 2019, at the age of 95 years. Visitation, Friday, June 14, from 10:00 A.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M at St. Simon the Apostle Church. If so desired, memorials may be made to St. Simon the Apostle Church, 825 Pontius Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45233. Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800 serving the family. www.radelfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 11, 2019
