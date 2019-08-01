|
|
Norma Faye Sexton
Florence - On Monday, July 29, 2019, at 12:03 PM, Norma "Faye" (nee Spegal) Sexton passed away surrounded by her loving family at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY at the age 86. Faye was born on January 21, 1933 to the late Floyd and Hilda Spegal in Pendleton County, KY. She was one of fourteen children. Faye married the love of her life, Willard Sexton, on October 31, 1953. They soon began a courtship that lasted for fifty years. Soon after marriage, Faye and Willard began to start their family. They were blessed with two daughters, Deborah (Chris) Parsons and Lucy (Jack) Parker. Above everything else, Faye adored her family. Spending time with her loved ones was something she could never get enough of. From those two children came six grandchildren; Steve (Tiffany) Dickerson, Leslie (Chuch) Biggs, Michelle Zirtzman, Jacob Parker, John (Cassandra) Parker and Josh (Olivia) Parker; fourteen great-grandchildren, Brittany (Kegan) Joles, Matthew (Hannah) Biggs, Aleesa Parker, Gabriel Parker, Lily Parker, Kendelynn Crowder, Easton Crowder, Myken Dickerson, Wilson Dickerson, Sydney Dickerson, Jax Dickerson, Jacob Dickerson, Tristan Parker and Thomas Hearn. She also loved to tell everyone she had two great-great-grandchildren, Lincoln Joles and Lilah Joles. In her free time, Faye liked playing cards, BINGO, puzzles and scratch offs. You are welcome to come and share in celebrating Faye's life with her family. A visitation for Norma will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Immediately following, we will be going in procession to Wilmington Cemetery in Demossville, KY where Faye will be laid to rest. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Norma's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and/or to the family c/o Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or you may mail them directly to the address above. For directions, to order flowers, to leave a condolence message or share a favorite memory of Faye, please visit www.chambersandgrubtmanbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 1, 2019